Aspirants of the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Examination (APPSCE) have decided to meet Arunachal Pradesh home minister Bamang Felix to find a logical solution to the ongoing imbroglio post the question paper leak.



A majority of the aspirants who have been protesting for justice said, "2023 will be a year of revolution", in a press conference.

Hailing the role of Gyamar Padang who had exposed the paper leak, the aspirants, addressing the media said, "We hope that there will be a logical conclusion to the revolution which Gyamar Padang had brought in 2022"

In an address to the media, the aspirants praised Gyamar Padang's role in exposing the document leak, saying, "We trust that there would be a logical end to the revolution which Gyamar Padang had brought in 2022."

Also Read: Arunachal: APPSC Commission should take moral responsibility for paper leak scam, says Kiren Rijiju

"We are confident about tomorrow's meeting with our Honourable Home Minister (Bamang Felix)," APPSCE candidate Tadak Nalo stated.

Meanwhile, Ajur Ramching, another female applicant, believes that the rights of young aspirants who want to serve society have been eroded.



Ramching expressed her feelings by saying, "Whatever happens during the inquiry, we cannot squander time since we need to study. Our major goal is to learn, but our rights have been taken away."

Furthermore, Ajur Ramching urged that the government meet all of their requests as soon as possible.

The meeting is set for tomorrow after Chief Minister Pema Khandu met with Governor Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) on January 7 and informed him of the measures taken in the document leak issue.

During the meeting, the Governor stated, "No deserving applicant should be denied an opportunity because of the paper leaking issue."

So far, the Arunachal police Special Investigation Cell (SIC) has detained 46 people, including numerous government employees, for their suspected involvement in the fraud, which has harmed the lives and careers of countless young people in the state. According to the SIC, the case will be examined.

Earlier, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on December 30 said that the APPSC paper leakage scam is a very unfortunate incident and such incidents should not be repeated in the state. The Union law minister said that the commission should take moral responsibility for the grave misconduct and those found guilty should be punished. He said that APPSC is the highest recruiting agency of Arunachal and corruption in the department cannot be tolerated. He added that the APPSC paper leak issue is a big crime orchestrated by a few selfish and greedy individuals.

“When this matter came to light, I suggested the Chief Minister ask the Commission to take moral responsibility for the scam. I personally called the CBI director to investigate the matter. As of now, the investigation is underway.”, Rijiju said.