The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has inaugurated a newly constructed examination hall at its office premises to facilitate the smooth conduct of the APPSCC (Mains) Examination 2024–25.

Constructed with the support of the state government and executed by the PWD, the project was fast-tracked for timely completion. The hall spans three floors and houses 18 separate halls, accommodating over 1,400 candidates.

It is equipped with modern infrastructure, including central cooling, high-quality lighting, CCTV surveillance, accessible washrooms, and lifts to ensure ease of access for all candidates.

Briefing the media on preparations for the upcoming exam, APPSC Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal stated that the Mains examination is scheduled to be held on April 6, 7, 9, and 10, 2025.

The exams will take place at both the new and old APPSC buildings. Senior government officials have been appointed as Observers and Coordinators to oversee the smooth conduct of the examinations.

She further informed that adequate male and female security personnel will be deployed for frisking and law-and-order duties, and traffic police will be in place to manage vehicular movement around the examination centres.

Candidates have been urged to carefully follow the instructions mentioned on their Admit Cards and to report to their respective centres well in advance to complete necessary formalities.

The facility was formally inaugurated by APPSC Chairman Prof. (Dr.) Pradip Lingfa on April 4, in the presence of Commission Members Col. (Retd.) Koj Tari, Rosy Taba, Jalash Pertin, and Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal, IRS, along with officials from the Commission and the Public Works Department (PWD).