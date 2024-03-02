In a concerted effort to address cases related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a three-member team from the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) embarked on a crucial visit to Anjaw district. Accompanied by representatives from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), and the Women and Child Development (WCD) department, the team delved into the heart of Chambab village and the Government Upper Primary School in Manchal circle.

The members of the visiting team, comprising Ngurang Achung, Niri Chongrowju, and Honluk Lukham, engaged in comprehensive interactions with various stakeholders including members of the public, school management committees, teachers, panchayat leaders, gaon burahs, as well as POCSO victims and their families.

During a meeting convened at the circuit house, Niri Chongrowju elucidated on the juvenile justice system while Ngurang Achung shed light on the intricacies of the POSCO Act. The gathering witnessed a diverse representation including officials from the district administration, DCPU, Juvenile Justice Board, law enforcement personnel, Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, Gaon Burahs (GBs), as well as representatives from Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and the Child Welfare Committee.

Subsequently, the team, led by Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang and other officials, conducted an inspection of the juvenile home located in Hawai. During the inspection, concerns regarding staffing shortages at the facility were highlighted by the Deputy Commissioner, who earnestly requested the members of the commission to address this pressing issue. Additionally, emphasis was placed on the imperative need for organizing awareness campaigns on child rights throughout the district to foster a safer environment for the vulnerable segments of society.