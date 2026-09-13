Arunachal: APU hosts mini marathon in Pasighat to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram

The Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) in Pasighat organised a 5.5-km mini marathon on Sunday, September 13 as part of its month-long ‘Run for Vande Mataram @ 150’ celebrations, with 209 participants from across East Siang district taking part despite light rain.

The event was organised by the university’s Department of Mass Communication as a prelude to the three-day grand finale of the celebrations scheduled from October 7 to 9, 2026. The programme is being sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The run was flagged off at 5:45 am from Gandhi Chowk by Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Kaling Moyong and concluded at the main entrance of Arunachal Pradesh University.

In the men’s category, participants bearing BIB numbers 76, 37 and 91 secured the first, second and third positions, respectively. In the women’s category, BIB numbers 92, 177 and 216 emerged as the top three finishers.

Addressing the participants, Moyong highlighted the role of Vande Mataram in India’s freedom movement and paid tribute to the freedom fighters associated with the struggle. He said the song, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, continues to inspire nation-building.

Moyong also stressed the need to harness the potential of India’s youth and said the country should move towards becoming a producer-driven and self-reliant economy.

APU Registrar Narmi Darang emphasised the importance of physical fitness and said the university would continue to promote sports and wellness among its students and faculty members. She urged participants to make fitness a part of their daily routine.

Darang also appealed to the participants to take part in the ‘Swachh Nadi, Swachh Bharat’ River Cleanliness Drive to be held along the Siang on September 19 as part of the VM150 celebrations.

The event was attended by APU Dean Academics Prof P C Jena, heads of various departments, faculty members, staff, research scholars and students. Representatives of the district administration, BJP, Pasighat civic bodies and other stakeholders were also present.

The marathon was conducted in collaboration with Itanagar-based NGO Trigonometry. Its members, including Nun Pertin and Prem Camdir, encouraged young participants to focus on fitness, discipline and community service.

Dr Yab Rajiv Camdir, chairman of the Marathon Committee, said cash prizes for the winners would be presented during the main VM150 function on October 7. All participants who completed the race will also receive e-certificates.

Dr Kombong Darang, convenor of the VM150 Celebrations at APU, thanked the chief guest, district administration, Pasighat Press Club, university administration, volunteers, Trigonometry and participants for their contribution to the event.

The month-long celebrations will continue with a river-cleaning drive, a national seminar on ‘Vande Mataram: Cultural, Historical and National Perspectives’, cultural programmes, art and craft and photography exhibitions, the ‘Ek Ped Ek Bharat’ plantation drive and outreach activities across East Siang district. The celebrations will culminate in the three-day grand finale from October 7 to 9.