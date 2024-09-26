To celebrate World Pharmacist Day, Apex Professional University (APU) organized a vibrant Red Run Marathon race today, engaging both male and female students in a crucial health initiative. The marathon commenced at the APU campus, with participants racing to the Police Station for girls and to Riba Canteen/Medical Char-ali for boys.

The event, held in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society under the aegis of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), aimed to elevate awareness and understanding of HIV/AIDS among the youth. This initiative is particularly timely, as National Health Survey 5 reports that only 21.6% of women and 30.7% of men aged 15-49 years possess comprehensive knowledge about HIV/AIDS in India.

As part of this broader health campaign, the Red Run Marathon included a health screening camp, reinforcing the need for ongoing education in adolescent health and mental well-being. Participants representing Red Ribbon Clubs from across the state will have the opportunity to compete at the state, regional, and national levels, effectively turning the event into a platform for advocacy.

In the marathon, Rajkumar Charoh from Pharmaceutical Sciences clinched the first position among boys, followed by Sonam Jurme Khamba (Law) and Ogam Passing (B.Ed). Among the girls, Lobsang Tselam (B. Ed) took the lead, followed by Christina Padung (B. Ed) and Okenmang Darung (Law) in second and third places, respectively.

