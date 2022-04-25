The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and the Arunachal Press Club (APC) condemn the attack on Kunu Borang, a reporter with the Arunachal First News, today in Seppa, East Kameng, by a purported anti-PHED protestor.

Borang was reporting on the situation from the Kochi Nallah area with her crew and other media colleagues, where Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung was also present.

At roughly 2 p.m. on Sunday, one protestor allegedly heckled and manhandled Borang. According to reports, the individual tried to tell Borang and the other media outlets what story should be transmitted and broadcast.

The APUWJ and APC, as press organizations, are shocked by such behavior, and regardless of the matter, it must be stated that the press is not here to judge the virtues and demerits of any issue. As journalists, it is our responsibility to continue covering all sides of any emerging story in which both sides' claims must be considered.

In today's world, expecting only one side of a story or a single narrative to be broadcast or written demonstrates immaturity on the part of such people.

"Journalists in Arunachal Pradesh are already working under duress and unhealthy work environment. Piling up on top of these issues, such behaviour only acts as a catalyst to further discourage us", said Amar Sangno, President, APUWJ.

"The people have official means to voice their protests and can always approach us to register their concerns to us. It is a humble appeal to people to provide a conducive environment for journalists to work in", said Dodum Yangfo, President, APC.

For a long time, state press bodies have expressed grave concern over frequent attacks and assaults on journalists in the state. However, the trend and incidents of attacks on journalists remain unabated.

The editor of this Pasighat News, Maksam Tayeng, was recently beaten and battered by a timber operator/mafia for repeatedly highlighting the prevalent illegal wood logging in the East Siang district region. The person was apprehended by the police after the APUWJ and APC intervened and pressed the East Siang district police to take action against the person.