Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) Gender Council, in collaboration with the Arunachal Press Club (APC), organized a sensitization programme on "Protection of Women and Child Rights." The event, held at APC, Itanagar, aimed to enhance awareness about legal safeguards and the importance of responsible journalism in reporting gender and child-related issues.



Inspector Dopi Pakam stressed the critical role of law enforcement in protecting women and children, addressing the prevalent issue of underreporting gender-based crimes. She urged parents, particularly mothers, to foster open dialogue with their daughters and discouraged early marriages, citing their strong correlation with domestic violence.

She also underscored that false promises and identity fraud in sexual relationships are legally punishable offenses, reassuring that the police are committed to ensuring justice in such cases. Additionally, she reminded journalists of their ethical duty to protect the identities of victims while reporting sensitive matters.



Jaya Doji, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), shed light on the committee’s efforts in addressing child rights violations, domestic violence, and orphaned children’s welfare. She elaborated on the legal procedures for adoption and foster care, highlighting the challenges faced by CWC members and law enforcement in resolving such cases.

Legal expert Advocate Kagam Bagra provided an in-depth explanation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, emphasizing its gender-neutral approach and covering both contact and non-contact sexual offenses. She emphasized that under Section 19 of the Act, there is a legal obligation to report suspected child abuse.

Bagra also discussed recent amendments imposing penalties for false accusations, cautioning journalists to adhere to ethical reporting practices in cases of child abuse and trafficking. She specifically advised against disclosing location details that could put victims at risk.



APUWJ President Amar Sangno commended the Gender Council for organizing the programme and encouraged journalists to apply their newfound knowledge in their professional reporting. APUWJ Gender Council Convener Appu Gapak also addressed the gathering.

The event was attended by senior journalist Tongam Rina, APUWJ General Secretary Sonam Jelly, and representatives from various media organizations. The session concluded with the distribution of certificates of participation to attendees.