Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), led by President Amar Sangno, paid a visit to Home Minister Bamang Felix at his official residence in Arunachal on the World Press Freedom Day and submitted a seven-point memorandum. On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the APUWJ submitted the memorandum.

The seven-point memorandum draws for the enactment of a special law for the protection of journalists, similar to the Maharashtra government's law, as well as ensuring the safety and security of journalists in the state, a life insurance scheme for accredited journalists, the publication of the status of investigations into all journalist attack cases, and swift justice for the families of journalists assaulted in the state since 1980.

On his part, the Home Minister promised to pursue all of the points raised in the memorandum, emphasising the importance of a free press in the functioning of democracy.

In the meantime, the Minister urged the press to ensure that all of its affiliated members adhere to journalistic ethics.

Expressing concern about the unregulated emergence of media houses in the state over the last few years, the Minister suggested that APUWJ work out modalities to ensure the state's healthy growth of journalism.

"The state government is committed to the safety and security of journalists." "However, it is critical to first identify who is doing ethical journalism so that they can be protected," Minister Felix said.

Minister Felix stated that suppression of any person or group, not just journalists, is not tolerated by the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and that freedom of speech is an important part of democracy, but it is critical that everyone exercise this right responsibly.

The Home Minister also expressed concern about an increase in the number of unregistered media outlets and journalists. He urged the APUWJ to regulate the increasing number of unregistered journalists.

On the occasion of 'World Press Freedom Day,' the Minister also sent his best wishes to journalists all over the world, urging them to uphold journalistic ethics in the interests of a vibrant and progressive democracy.

Amar Sangno, President of the APUWJ, urged fellow working journalists to uphold journalistic principles and ethics while practising their profession and to be the voice of the voiceless without fear or favour.

"Those who put their faith in us as professionals bear a great deal of responsibility. To make this country and state a better place, we must live up to the expectations of the people,” Sangno added.