Two civilians were injured after the Army "accidentally" shot at them in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district. The incident occurred on Friday evening in Chasa village, when two villagers, Nokphya Wangdan (28) and Ramwang Wangsu (23), were returning home after fishing in a river.

The Army transported the two villagers to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment. It was a case of misidentification. According to AMCH superintendent Dr Prasanta Dihingia, one of the injured was shot in the ulna of his hand, while the other was shot in the toe. Both are no longer in danger.

A villager who was accompanying the injured people to the hospital told the press that the duo was fired on by Army personnel. They are both orphans. One person's hand has been injured, and another person's leg has been injured. The government will have to step in and help them.

The BJP president of Tirap district, Kamrang Tesia, stated that instead of ensuring the security of the locals, the security forces' "senseless act" without proper intelligence was causing them to lose credibility.

Meanwhile, while admitting fault, the Assam Rifles accepted responsibility for the youths' treatment and assured them that they would be airlifted to Jorhat for better care. They have also announced financial assistance to the victims.