Army chief General Manoj Pande on January 21 carried out a comprehensive review of India’s military preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) while on a visit to the Eastern Command Headquarters here at Arunachal Pradesh.



Officials reported that the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) was briefed by the Kolkata-headquartered command about various operational matters, including deployment of troops.



The Chief of the Army Staff’s visit to the Eastern Command comes nearly six weeks after a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in an area along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.



The Eastern Command looks after the LAC in the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sectors.



“General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited HQ #EasternCommand #Kolkata and was briefed on operational preparedness & prevailing security situation. #COAS interacted with the officers & troops and appreciated them for high standards of professionalism & devotion to duty”, the Army tweeted.



Fresh tensions have erupted between India and China in the recent times after troops from the two sides were engaged in the clash along the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector on December 9.

Meanwhile, The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to conduct an air combat exercise in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh along with other northeastern states.



This air combat exercise comes amid the increased tension in the eastern sector of the Line of Actual Control as a result of the 32-month-long military conflict in eastern Ladak.



The upcoming exercise will be bigger in scale and will include a variety of platforms, including C-130J 'Super Hercules' aircraft, Chinook heavy-lift and Apache attack helicopters among others.

As per reports, this exercise is said to be conducted early next month in February 2023 and will involve frontline fighters, helicopters, other aircraft, and drones.



Also read : Indian Air Force to conduct mega air combat drill in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh