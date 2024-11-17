The Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army marked Nuranang Day 2024 at Arunachal's at Jaswant Garh by paying homage to the 4 Garhwal Rifles personnel for their heroic sacrifices made during the Battle of Nuranang on 17 November, 1962.

The occasion honoured the valour of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, Maha Vir Chakra, and his comrades, who displayed extraordinary bravery during the Sino-Indian War.

The day began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Jaswant Garh War Memorial, attended by the family of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, civil officials, ex-servicemen, students, tourists and over 300 participants, including Hakraso Kri, Additional Divisional Commissioner of Jang.

During the event, Smriti Sthal - a newly established memorial featuring artefacts and displays commemorating the valour of National heroes was inaugurated.

A gripping portrayal of the Battle of Nuranang also brought history to life, showcasing the indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, along with traditional performances by students of Government Higher and Primary Schools. Jang and vibrant Bhangra and Gatka displays by the Warriors of Sela Brigade, symbolising unity in diversity.

Leading up to Nuranang Day, the warriors of Sela Brigade organized a series of community-focused events to honor veterans and promote patriotism. These included a meeting with Ex-Servicemen and Gaon Burhas on 9 November to address concerns and celebrate veterans' contributions, followed by painting and lecture competitions at local schools on 11 November to inspire creativity and patriotism in Arunachal Pradesh's youth. A free medical camp on 14 November provided eye, dental, and general health check-ups to over 76 civilians. The series culminated with the "Ride for Remembrance" on 16 November, where 13 riders from the Arunachal Bullet Club undertook a 400 km journey, visiting war memorials like Nyukmadung, Jaswantgarh, and Mago to honor fallen soldiers and promote the spirit of patriotism.

The Nuranang Day celebrations reflected a shared resolve among the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Army, and the state administration to honour the legacy of India’s war heroes.

Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat’s family and ex-servicemen were felicitated, underscoring the nation’s gratitude for their sacrifices.