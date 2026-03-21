Arunachal: Army holds outreach programme at Tuting Monastery to strengthen civil-military ties

The Indian Army organised a special outreach programme at Tuting Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district to promote stronger civil-military relations in the border region, officials said on March 21.

The event was held on March 20 to mark the International Day of Happiness and witnessed the participation of 83 monks from the monastery.

According to a defence release, the programme aimed at fostering peace, mutual understanding and community bonding between Army personnel and the local population. The celebration began with a traditional prayer ceremony, followed by interactive activities such as fun games and a Buddhism-themed quiz.

Officials said the initiative provided an opportunity for meaningful engagement between soldiers and members of the monastic community in an informal setting, helping to build trust and cooperation in the remote border area.

The Army stated that the outreach reflects its continued commitment to promoting harmony, supporting local communities and enhancing wellbeing in border regions of the country.