A massive search operation is being conducted to locate a Junior commissioned officer who slipped and fell into a fast-flowing mountain stream while on an operational patrol in the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

An immediate search operation was launched by search parties in the concerned area along the stream after Red Shield Division Naib Subedar Amrendra Kumar slipped and fell into it.

Since then, numerous search parties have been launched, and the downstream flow of the mountain stream has been added to the search area.

Local villagers' and civil administration's assistance is also being taken, and they have been included in the search for the missing JCO.

Even though extremely difficult terrain, bad weather, and nonstop rain have made the progress extremely slow, the extensive search operation has continued without any interruption.

Despite the unfavorable weather, every effort is being made to find the missing JCO by using all available resources, informed a source.