Troops of the Indian Army's Spear Corps retrieved the mortal remains of a person from a gorge nearly 250 metres below road level following an accident near Lower Tato in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district.

The recovery operation was carried out on November 12 along the Siyom River, amid difficult terrain and hazardous conditions.

According to the Army, steep gradients, limited access and the depth of the gorge posed significant challenges for the recovery team. Despite the risks, the troops managed to reach the site and retrieve the mortal remains.

The operation involved considerable effort and coordination to negotiate the difficult terrain and ensure that the remains were recovered with dignity.

The Army said its troops assisted in the recovery operation as part of their support to civil authorities and the local population during emergencies.

The Spear Corps also reaffirmed its commitment to assisting people in Arunachal Pradesh during difficult situations.