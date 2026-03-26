Arunachal: Army sets up oxygen generation plant in Subansiri Valley

The Indian Army has inaugurated a containerised oxygen generation plant and refilling centre at a field hospital in Arunachal Pradesh’s Subansiri Valley to strengthen medical support in remote and high-altitude areas.

The facility, set up at Borarupak field hospital, was contributed by the Soldiers' Independent Rehabilitation Foundation and inaugurated by the General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps in the presence of senior Army officials, state administration representatives, local residents and veterans, according to a defence statement.

Designed to provide a continuous supply of medical-grade oxygen, the plant is expected to significantly enhance the hospital’s capacity to cater to both soldiers and civilians in the region.

Officials said that in high-altitude and remote areas, where access to medical resources and logistics remains a challenge, the availability of such a facility will serve as a critical lifeline, ensuring timely healthcare support.

The initiative also highlights civil-military cooperation, reflecting collaboration between the armed forces and local stakeholders in strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

The Army said the project underscores its commitment to community welfare, operational readiness, and improving healthcare access in some of the country’s most difficult terrains.