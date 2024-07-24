A soldier of the Indian Army has been hailed for his heroic act of carrying a critically ill patient to the hospital on his back in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district.

Lance Naik Oram Sangchoju of the 2nd Arunachal Scouts, based in Bomdila, transported the patient across a blocked point near Tippi in the Bhalukpong sub-division. This ensured the patient reached medical care in time.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the soldier's actions on social media. He tweeted, "An image that will remain etched in our minds forever!"

The Chief Minister added, "Our @adgpi personnel not only guard our borders but also demonstrate extraordinary humanitarian gestures by helping those in need. Outstanding work!"