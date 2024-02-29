Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to the microblogging site X to extend felicitations to Chow Saratham Namchoom on his notable achievement of clinching the prestigious Ustaad Bhismillah Khan Yuva Purashkar-2022-2023.

The Ustaad Bhismillah Khan Yuva Purashkar is a coveted honor bestowed by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, recognizing outstanding contributions in the realm of traditional arts and music.

Expressing confidence in Namchoom's future endeavors, CM Khandu emphasized the significance of preserving and promoting the traditional arts and music that form an inseparable part of the state's rich heritage. He lauded Namchoom's commitment to upholding these traditions and expressed optimism that his endeavors would continue to garner accolades for Arunachal Pradesh on national platforms.