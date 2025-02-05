Renowned artist Jackie Bodo will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the Indian School of Business (ISB) national painting workshop in Mohali next week. The weeklong event brings together selected artists from across India.

Bodo, who serves as President of the Arunachal Akademi of Fine Arts (AAFA), will participate in the workshop from February 9-15, adding another milestone to his artistic journey. He previously showcased Arunachal's art at IIT Varanasi's national workshop in 2019.

A native of Bodo Village in East Kameng district's Sawa Circle, the artist completed his Master of Fine Arts from Indira Kala Sangit Vishwavidyalaya University, Chhattisgarh in 2017. He now leads AAFA, a cultural institution established in 1994.

The selection highlights growing recognition for Arunachal Pradesh's artistic talent on the national stage. The ISB workshop aims to facilitate creative exchange between diverse artistic traditions across India.