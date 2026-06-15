Arunachal artists Rumi Taki and Domin Karbak honoured by Sangeet Natak Akademi

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated Rumi Taki and Domin Karbak on being conferred prestigious honours by the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Rumi Taki has been awarded the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Folk Theatre and Traditional Folk Dance, bringing immense pride to Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also extended his congratulations to Domin Karbak, who has been conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his exemplary contribution to the preservation, promotion, and enrichment of Arunachal Pradesh's cultural heritage and indigenous traditions.

Khandu described the honours as a testament to the rich cultural legacy of Arunachal Pradesh and the dedication of artists who continue to safeguard and promote the state's traditional art forms.

The Chief Minister wished both awardees continued success in their artistic pursuits and expressed confidence that their achievements would inspire future generations to preserve and celebrate the region's diverse cultural heritage.