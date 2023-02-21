Arunodaya University held its 3rd convocation ceremony on February 20, conferring degrees to 184 graduate and post-graduate students. The university topper’s medal for the 2021-22 academic session was awarded to Neelam Raja, who received her Bachelor of Commerce degree. Eight other students from various departments also received gold medals.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) director Prof. HS Yadav graced the event as the chief guest, and urged the graduating students to use the knowledge they have acquired to benefit society. Yadav stated that Arunachalee students are bright and talented, but they need adequate guidance to excel in life.

Vice Chancellor of Arunodaya University, Dr. BN Sharma, also urged students to work hard for the future and refrain from anti-social activities such as drug use. Sharma appreciated the efforts of the university’s faculties, who guided the students to achieve success and become toppers.

The convocation ceremony was attended by various officials, including state liaison officer Dr. AK Mishra and RUSA consultant Prof. SK Sharma. The event was a celebration of the hard work and dedication of the students, who will use their knowledge to make their community, state and country proud through their success stories.