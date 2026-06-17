Arunachal, Assam agree to strengthen cooperation to curb illicit excise trade

Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on Wednesday, June 17, agreed to enhance cooperation in excise administration, prevention of illicit trade and revenue mobilisation during a ministerial-level meeting held in Itanagar.

The meeting was chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and attended by Assam Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Excise, Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora, along with senior officials from the finance and excise departments of both States.

According to an official statement, the two sides discussed measures to strengthen collaboration in excise management, improve enforcement mechanisms, curb illicit trade and enhance revenue generation.

Mein, who also holds the Finance, Tax, Excise and Narcotics portfolio, stressed the importance of coordinated efforts, technological innovation and regular inter-state engagement to address emerging challenges in the sector.

He highlighted the longstanding relationship between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, built on mutual trust and cooperation, and said close coordination between neighbouring States is essential for effective governance and implementation of laws and policies.

The Deputy Chief Minister noted that challenges in excise administration require sustained collaboration and expressed confidence that regular dialogue and joint initiatives would help strengthen governance systems while protecting public interest.

During the meeting, officials from both States made presentations on ongoing initiatives, operational challenges and areas where greater cooperation could be pursued.

Discussions also focused on preparing a roadmap for future engagement through periodic review meetings and coordinated action on issues of common concern.

The meeting concluded with both States reaffirming their commitment to working together to strengthen excise administration and tackle illicit trade more effectively.