In a major crackdown on drug trafficking under Operation Dawn 2.0, the East Siang Police apprehended an Assam-based drug peddler and seized approximately 30.72 grams of suspected heroin in Ruksin today.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of East Siang Police conducted a well-coordinated operation, leading to the arrest of Nani Rana Saikia, son of Rana Saikia, a resident of Murkong Selek, Jonai, Dhemaji District (Assam).

The operation was executed by a team comprising Sub-Inspector Igel Lollen, Officer-in-Charge (OC), Ruksin Police Station; Sub-Inspector Y. Lomri, OC, Sille Oyan Police Station; and other personnel under the supervision of ADS Incharge, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ayup Boko.



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During the search, conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, authorities recovered four plastic tobacco containers carrying the contraband. The seizure was made following strict adherence to the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. A case has been registered at Ruksin Police Station under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Commending the team’s efforts, Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, IPS, reaffirmed the district police’s zero-tolerance policy against drug-related offenses. He also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help curb the drug menace in the region.

This successful operation underscores the relentless efforts of the East Siang Police in tackling narcotics trafficking, reinforcing their commitment to a drug-free society.