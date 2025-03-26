The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of West Siang District successfully rescued eight-year-old Chanchal Bhujal from No.3 Jungle Barigaon, Udalguri District, Assam, on March 25.

The rescue operation was carried out following a complaint received via Child Helpline No. 1098.

A team led by Mijum Doke (LPO) and Smty Mongam Nomuk (Counselor, DCPU Aalo) located the child and presented him before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Aalo, where he was received by Marbom Riba Bagra and Geter Taso (CWC members).



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The child was later reunited with his parents through CWC Udalguri, Assam.

The DCPU West Siang has urged the public to refrain from illegal child adoption, child labor, and human trafficking, emphasizing that these are serious, non-bailable, and cognizable offenses under the law.

Authorities encourage people to report any such activities to Child Helpline 1098 for immediate action.