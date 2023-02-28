In a successful counter-insurgency operation launched by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles with Tirap Police, one hardcore insurgent of NSCN (IM) was apprehended on February 27 in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district.

The insurgent was apprehended by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles after they received input regarding the likely infiltration of a militant in the vicinity of Noglo village of Tirap district.

''Based on the input, the Assam Rifles troops with Tirap Police launched an operation in the border village. During the search of the area, a hardcore militant with a weapon was apprehended by the joint team, when the militant was trying to flee,'' an official statement said.

The apprehended cadre of NSCN(IM) has been identified as Nali Homnyu Nyamtey of Noglo village of Tirap district.

It is being reported that the militant infiltrated from Myanmar with the intent to carry out extortion and other subversive activities in the villages along the Indo-Myanmar Border.

''He was also said to be involved in threatening locals and village leaders in Noglo and Laju circle of Tirap district, creating an atmosphere of fear in the area,'' the statement added.

The apprehension of the hardcore militant is being seen as a major success for the Security Forces.

''His apprehension has brought respite to the Border villages of Tirap district, where his anti-national activities had troubled the locals for long,'' the statement concluded.

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