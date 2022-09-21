A joint team of Assam Rifles and Arunachal Police on September 21 apprehended two active cadres of NSCN-K (YA) from Jairampur in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh after conducting two days of operations.

The apprehended cadres are identified as SS Pvt. Meatu Meyak (30) and SS Pvt. Mirong Kenlo (18), Myanmar national.

During interrogation, Meyak disclosed the hiding of his arms and ammunition in the area adjoining his hideout.

Following the inputs from Meyak, the Assam Rifles recovered 9mm pistol with magazine live rounds, detonator, TNT, Cordex, mobile phones, wild animals teeth, Myanmar stampsk and other incriminating documents from their hideout.