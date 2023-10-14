In a coordinated operation launched by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles in conjunction with the Arunachal Pradesh police on the morning of October 14, 2023, significant progress was made in the fight against insurgency in the region. The joint team of security forces successfully apprehended one active cadre and one over ground worker of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) [NSCN (IM)] group in the Longding district.

The operation, based on credible intelligence, was carried out by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles in cooperation with the Longding police. Acting on actionable intelligence, they launched an operation in the border village of Chop, where they successfully apprehended the two individuals linked to the proscribed NSCN (IM) group.

The apprehended cadre has been identified as Self-Styled Lance Corporal Namleuku Zeme, a resident of Mpai in Peren, Nagaland. The over ground worker is identified as Langang Gangsa from Ranapio in Chop village, Arunachal Pradesh.

The apprehension of a hardcore militant and an over ground worker is being celebrated as a major success for the security forces in the region. The NSCN (IM) has been a cause of concern, as it has been attempting to carry out operations against the people in the TCL region from across the international border.