Assam Rifles on December 2 apprehended two cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Unification (NSCN-U) in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district.

The rebels were arrested by a joint team of district police and Assam Rifles from Dasatong village while they were collecting extortion money from shopkeepers.

The insurgents have been identified as Jangnee Lukham (58) and Zanyam Konyak (28).

Earlier on September 2022, an active member of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) was apprehended in Sonari in Assam’s Charaideo district on Friday.

The member, identified as Tainai Wangnao, was arrested from Namtola at the Assam-Nagaland border.

Besides this, on March 2022, a joint team of Tinsukia Police and the Army arrested two suspected minor cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isav-Muviah) from the New Tinsukia railway station in Assam.

The duo led the agencies to recover a cache of arms and ammunition hidden in a house in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Unification (NSCN-U) was formed on November 23, 2007 with an inter-factional ‘truce agreement’ signed between the few cadres and leaders of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the rival National Socialist Council of Nagaland–Khaplang (NSCN-K) at Hovishe under Niuland sub-division in the Dimapur district of Nagaland.