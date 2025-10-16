Arunachal: Assam Rifles camp attacked by suspected NSCN (K-YA) militants in Changlang; four jawans injured

In a major incident of insurgent violence, suspected militants of the NSCN (K-YA) faction launched an attack on an Assam Rifles camp at Hatman village under Manmao area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district in the early hours of Wednesday, October 15.

According to reports, the attack occurred between 2:30 and 3:00 AM, when armed militants opened fire on the Assam Rifles personnel stationed at the post. Initial inputs suggest that at least four jawans sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire.

Two of the injured personnel, identified as Rifleman Harisharan and Rifleman Rahul Bora, were evacuated from Manmao and shifted to the 5 Air Force Hospital in Jorhat at around 8:24 AM for advanced medical treatment.

Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a search operation is underway to track down the assailants. Further details are awaited as reinforcement teams have reached the site and the situation remains tense.



This is a developing story.