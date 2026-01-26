Arunachal: Assam Rifles camp targeted in suspected militant attack during Republic Day celebrations

An Assam Rifles camp in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district came under attack on the morning of January 26, even as Republic Day celebrations were underway.

The incident occurred at the Ranglum Company Operating Base of the Changlang Battalion, located near the India–Myanmar border, approximately 10 kilometres from the Changlang district headquarters.

According to official sources, the camp was fired upon at around 8.45 am by a group of armed anti-national elements approaching from two different directions.

Assam Rifles personnel retaliated effectively, following which counter-operations were launched in the area. No casualties to security forces or civilians have been reported so far. Columns deployed in the vicinity were immediately alerted and additional troops have been moved forward to reinforce the area.

Further operations are underway to cordon off the region and neutralise the militants involved. Security has been tightened across the border district as forces continue search and combing operations.