Assam Rifles on November 2 apprehended one Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of the banned organization NSCN-K (YA) in the Longding battalion of Arunachal Pradesh.

“ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS ONE OGW OF NSCN-K (YA) IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH Longding Battalion of #AssamRifles on 31 Oct, in a joint operation with Longding Police apprehended an OGW of NSCN-K (YA) from Labour colony of Longding town, Arunachal Pradesh”, Assam Rifles wrote in a Twitter post.

https://twitter.com/official_dgar/status/1587661467205369856?s=20&t=IweEopKG0iXbNdXQ3ps9hg

On June 15, security forces along with police collaborated to apprehend one NSCN-K (YA) OGW in the general area of Lower Chinghan Village, Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, security forces apprehended one OGW of NSCN-K (YA) at Lower Chinghan Village in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh, in a joint operation with state police.