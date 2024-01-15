To boost confidence among the youth in insurgency-affected Tamenglong district, the Tamenglong Battalion of Assam Rifles has launched a six-day Winter Camp for local children. The opening ceremony, coinciding with Army Day, took place at the Battalion Headquarters and was graced by Colonel Aman Ahluwalia, SM, Commandant of Tamenglong Battalion, along with Maj Kamei Gaigonglung (Retired), a distinguished Indian Army war veteran from the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

The Winter Camp, inaugurated on January 15, 2024, has generated immense enthusiasm, with over 100 children initially registering for the program. After a rigorous selection process, 52 youngsters were chosen to partake in the camp, which promises a diverse range of educational, cultural, and adventure activities.

Colonel Aman Ahluwalia expressed his optimism about the impact the camp would have on the children, emphasizing its focus on developing innovative thinking, honing natural skills, and nurturing a passion for various hobbies. The participants will also engage in outdoor excursions and receive education on pertinent social issues through positive interaction.

"The camp is not just about recreation; it's about empowering these young minds with valuable life skills. We want them to return home not only with memories of a fun-filled week but also with a newfound confidence and a broader perspective on life," stated Colonel Ahluwalia during the inauguration.

The Winter Camp, a first of its kind in the region, is expected to provide a platform for local children to grow and enjoy in an inclusive environment. The initiative has garnered significant support from the community, with parents expressing their excitement about the opportunities the camp brings for the comprehensive development of their children.