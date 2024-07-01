The Assam Rifles launched Operation Saviour in Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at rescuing stranded civilians and providing relief to villages affected by landslides and floods amid incessant rainfall.

The operation was launched as a result of unprecedented rainfall which has been lashing Namsai and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh, following which nearly 500 stranded civillians were rescued by the troops of Assam Rifles.

The personnel worked tirelessly and reached out to the far-flung villages in the areas of Vijoypur, Dharampur, Mudoi, Shrishtipur, Hanthi Mara Beel and Chowkham.

Furthermore, Assam Rifles also established temporary camps, shelters and coordinated closely with the civil administration to provide emergency rations, food and medicines. The troops are committed to speed up rescue efforts and help people in the state.

Meanwhile, as a result of the rainfall, the China border district of Kurung Kumey, including its headquarters town Koloriang, was completely cut off from the rest of the country following severe flooding.

The Kurung River overflowed during the night, causing widespread devastation and severing connectivity to several key areas including Porsiparlo, Damin, Pania Sang, Sarli, and Polosang from the rest of Arunachal Pradesh.

Local authorities and emergency services are currently mobilising efforts to assess the damage and provide relief to affected residents.