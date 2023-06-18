In a major operation conducted by the Khonsa battalion of Assam Rifles in conjunction with Longding Police, a significant blow has been dealt to the narco-terrorism nexus. Three individuals were apprehended in the border villages of Wakka Circle in the Longding district, along with a substantial cache of drugs and cash.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the presence of suspected NSCN-K (YA) operatives near Wakka town, the Khonsa battalion launched a meticulously planned operation. As a result, three individuals were successfully apprehended at Wakka and Khanu villages. They were found to be in possession of a large quantity of heroin-based narcotic substances, valued at approximately Rs 7 lakhs.

Investigations have revealed that these operatives were involved in the drug trade, procuring narcotics from the border areas through Burmese contacts. The illicit drugs were intended to be distributed in the open market, further fueling the narco-terrorism activities of underground groups. The apprehension of these individuals has not only prevented the circulation of drugs but has also exposed a suspected narco-terror funding racket being run by anti-national elements.

The region has been grappling with the menace of drug trade, which is believed to be intricately linked to a larger narco-terrorism network. It is suspected that the sale of high-end drugs in the area is financing the insurgent activities that threaten peace and stability. As traditional means of extorting funds and garnering public support have diminished, these anti-national elements are resorting to drug trade to sustain their nefarious objectives.

In response, the security forces have taken a resolute stand to dismantle the narco-terrorism nexus. The successful apprehension of these individuals marks a major setback for the insurgents and their sinister designs.