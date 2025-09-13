Arunachal: Assault on female research scholars by 'Baba' at pilgrimage site triggers widespread anger, accused at large

Outrage has erupted in Lohit district after two girl research scholars, one a local Mishmi from Kareh village, Wakro, and another from Dhubri, Assam were allegedly assaulted at the sacred Parshuram Kund site by a self-styled godman identified as Sunil Rao Brahmachari.



The incident took place during the scholars’ field visit to study wildlife behavior around the Parshuram Kund riverbank. According to reports, the accused confronted the girls, demanded their identity cards, hurled abuses, and physically assaulted them. Shockingly, he also issued threats of sexual assault.



The Lohit Superintendent of Police confirmed that a case has been registered and a search operation is underway to nab the accused, who is currently absconding. Authorities have assured swift action in the matter.



Following the incident, angry locals and community members staged massive protests in Wakro, raising slogans of “Arrest Karo, Arrest Karo!” and demanding immediate justice. Leaders and organizations from across the region strongly condemned the assault, calling it an attack on women’s dignity and a violation of the sanctity of the revered pilgrimage site.



Community elders and activists emphasized that Parshuram Kund, a spiritual and cultural heritage site, must remain a place of peace and respect, not one marred by such acts of violence.



The victims, visibly shaken, have appealed for strict action, highlighting the trauma and fear caused by the attack. Police have assured that every effort is being made to trace and arrest the fugitive accused.