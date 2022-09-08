Arunachal Pradesh Assembly today unanimously adopted the Transplantation of Human Organ Act 1994 (Amendment Act 2011), through a government resolution passed by the vote and approval given by all the legislatures attending the last day of the Tenth session of the Seventh legislative assembly.



Health and Family Welfare Minister Arunachal Alo Libang moved the government resolution in the House. The Act was passed by Parliament which received the approval of the President on July 8, 1994, and September 27, 2011.



Making a statement on the resolution, Libang informed that the adoption of the Act was important to regulate the removal, storage, and transplantation of human organs for therapeutic purposes and the prevention of commercial dealings in human organs.



“Adoption of this Act will be our first step towards creating suitable infrastructure for implementation, capacity building of hospital staff and doctors, advocacy for promoting deceased organ and tissue donation, conduct IEC for bringing awareness among the general public and establishing national networking and registry”, Libang said.



Presently, there are more than 21 states and Union Territories in the country where the establishment of regional and state organ and tissue transplant organizations have been initiated after the adoption of the Act in their respective states.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Ninong Ering, Arunachal MLA from Pasighat west assembly constituency stated this transplantation of human organ resolution is a relevant one & today before passing it should be kept as a discussion and some guidelines should be amended, but the Health minister adopted according to the laid guidelines passed by various states.

According to Ering, this bill is the need of the hour and quite necessary as many incidents in past occurred across other states, like in prestigious Apollo hospitals where reports of human organ transplants without consent made headlines of media houses.

"Therefore strict guidelines and rules must be laid down as during transplant many brokers get engaged to commercialize transplant of human organs for their benefits, Pros & cons are also there, so we expected that proper discussions would be done before passing the resolution, as in few genuine cases some families who lack willing organ donors to save lives of their patient, and regarding it some leniency should be kept avoiding brokers to get involved or any misutilizsation of the laid prevention act”, MLA Ering added.