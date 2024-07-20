The Budget session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced on Friday with the introduction of three pivotal government bills aimed at strengthening the state's legal and administrative frameworks.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu spearheaded the session by presenting the Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures to Prevent Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill. This legislation seeks to address and prevent irregularities and the use of unfair means in public examinations for recruitment to state government positions, including roles in autonomous bodies, authorities, and corporations. The bill outlines severe penalties for those involved in examination malpractices, including imprisonment ranging from three to five years and fines up to Rs one crore. It also proposes the establishment of a special court for expedited trials of such offences.

Law, Legislative and Justice Minister Kento Jini introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Amending Bill, which proposes substituting outdated legal references with updated legislation. The bill aims to replace terms from the Indian Penal Code 1860 and other old statutes with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adiniyam 2023, ensuring the state's laws align with contemporary legal standards.

Additionally, Land Management Minister Balo Raja tabled the Balipara/Tirap/Sadiya Frontier Tract Jhum Land Regulation Bill in its amended form, marking a significant update to land management policies in the region.