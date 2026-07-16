Arunachal assembly panel pulls up departments over pending govt assurances, demands fresh status reports

The Committee on Government Assurances (GAC) of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on July 16 expressed concern over delays in implementing assurances made by the state government on the floor of the House and directed departments to expedite compliance.

The committee, chaired by MLA Laisam Simai, held its fifth sitting of the Eighth Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at the Assembly Secretariat Conference Hall in Itanagar to review the implementation status of government assurances made during previous legislative terms.

According to an official release, the panel examined the Action Taken Reports submitted by the Public Works Department, the Department of Sports, and the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs. The assurances under review pertained to the Fourth, Fifth and Seventh Legislative Assemblies.

Reviewing the progress of pending commitments, the committee stressed the need for timely and effective implementation, stating that government assurances made on the floor of the House must be honoured to uphold the sanctity and credibility of the legislature.

Taking a firm view of administrative delays, the committee resolved to seek fresh status reports on several incomplete projects from the concerned departments. These reports will be scrutinised in detail during the panel's forthcoming sittings to assess progress and ensure accountability.

The meeting was attended by committee members and MLAs Talem Taboh, Rotom Tebin and Tsering Lhamu, along with senior officials of the Assembly Secretariat, including Secretary Tadar Meena.

The Government Assurances Committee is tasked with monitoring whether promises, undertakings and assurances given by ministers on the floor of the Assembly are implemented within a reasonable timeframe. Its latest review underscores the Assembly's push for greater accountability and timely execution of government commitments.