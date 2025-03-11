The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, March 11 approved the Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Authority Bill, aimed at streamlining public welfare distribution through a family-based identification system. The bill, introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on March 6, was passed via voice vote.

The legislation proposes the introduction of the Arun Parivar Patra (APP) ID, a unique family identifier designed to improve efficiency and transparency in the allocation of government benefits. Additionally, the Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Patra Authority will be established to oversee its implementation.

Responding to lawmakers' queries, Mein highlighted that the APP ID would simplify benefit distribution by serving as a single-point identification system for families. Eligible residents can apply online or through Common Service Centres (CSCs) using Aadhaar, proof of residence, and basic family details.

The Arun Parivar Patra Authority will be responsible for maintaining the Resident Data Repository, establishing guidelines for CSCs, ensuring data security, integrating the APP ID with existing welfare databases, and managing monitoring and grievance redressal mechanisms.

To address data privacy concerns, Mein assured the assembly that strong encryption and legal safeguards would be in place, with penalties for unauthorized access, false information, and corporate misuse. He also announced awareness campaigns to encourage enrollment, particularly in rural areas.

In addition to this bill, the assembly also passed the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to update the state's GST Act of 2017. The amendment, introduced on March 6, was cleared without opposition.