Arunachal Pradesh witnessed the passage of a bill for the creation of two new districts. The announcement, made during the ‘Vote-on-Account’ session for the Financial Year 2024-25, has ignited a wave of optimism among citizens as the state gears up for transformative change.

The bill, passed on October 8 at the Legislative Assembly, marks a pivotal moment in Arunachal Pradesh's governance. Governor in his address to the house, highlighted the remarkable progress the state has achieved over the past eight years and reaffirmed the commitment to sustaining the momentum during the interim period.

Joined by key officials including Principal Secretary Finance, Shri Sarath Chauhan, Commissioner (Finance) Smt Y W Ringu, and Secretary Planning & Investment, Shri R K Sharma, the Governor announced the names and administrative details of the newly formed districts.

The new districts will be called Keyi Panyor and Bichom. Keyi Panyor will be separated from Lower Subansiri, while Bichom will be carved out from East and West Kameng districts. This brings the total number of districts in Arunachal Pradesh to 28.

Keyi Panyor district will have its headquarters in Yachuli (Ter Gapin-Sam Sath area). Additionally, a total of 67 new posts, including Group A, Group B non-gazetted, Group C, MTS, and ALC posts, have been created for the new district.

The district headquarters of Bichom will be Napangphung. The cabinet has also approved various initiatives for Bichom, such as funding for the Eklavya Model Residential School in Bana, issuance of Land Possession Certificates (LPCs) for land and farms owned by Nyishi individuals in Aka area, and survey and preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of a road from NH-13 to Richukrong circle headquarters to improve connectivity.

Keyi Panyor district will be carved out from Lower Subansiri, while Bichom district will encompass parts from Nafra, West Kameng, and Lada/Baba, East Kameng