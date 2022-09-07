The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed two amendment bills including one seeking to transfer civil suits pending in the courts of deputy commissioners to others.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu moved the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to make provisions for transferring civil suits pending in the courts of deputy commissioners to those of junior and senior division civil judges, and district and additional district judges, as per their territorial and pecuniary jurisdiction.

The proposed legislation will lessen the workload of regular courts, the statement of the bill said.

The second bill proposes to make changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) according to amendments made in the central law concerned.

The Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (1st Amendment) Bill, 2022 was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Tax, Excise, and Narcotics portfolio.

The Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 was enacted with a view to making a provision for the levy and collection of tax on the intra-state supply of goods or services or both by the state government.

As the Centre has amended the Central GST Act, the state needs to do the same and that is why the bill has been brought, according to a statement.