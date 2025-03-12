The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday, March 12 passed the state budget for 2025-26 by voice vote following over eight hours of discussion.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance, Planning, and Investment portfolios, had presented the Rs 39,842 crore budget on March 10, emphasizing social and economic empowerment as its key focus.

In his concluding remarks, Mein reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uplifting the poor, youth, farmers, and women, describing them as the backbone of Arunachal's development. He assured that all schemes and projects outlined in the budget would be effectively implemented to ensure holistic progress across sectors.

The deputy chief minister stressed that the government has a clear roadmap for development, adding that funds are not a constraint, but timely execution through efficient coordination between departments and implementing agencies is crucial.

He highlighted that the state’s initiatives in border areas have led to reverse migration, with people returning to their native villages. He also credited the Pema Khandu-led government for setting a new benchmark in governance over the past eight years, propelling Arunachal Pradesh toward a strong growth trajectory.

"We are committed to harnessing all potential sectors in the coming years to boost employment and increase state revenue," he asserted.

Mein outlined that the 2025-26 budget is built on four key pillars—investment in people, infrastructure, economy, and innovation. The budget aligns with the Union Budget’s vision for 'Viksit Arunachal', focusing on:

1) Zero poverty and universal quality education

2) Accessible and affordable healthcare

3) Full employment through a skilled workforce

4) Economic inclusion of over 70% of women

5) Transforming farmers into key contributors toward making Arunachal the fruit bowl of India



He also emphasized the government's commitment to increasing capital expenditure to build socially and economically productive assets that would drive inclusive development.

The budget received appreciation from members across party lines, with constructive suggestions incorporated into discussions.

Mein further assured that major infrastructure and power projects would soon be commissioned, transforming the energy sector, while steps are being taken to ensure adequate manpower in all district hospitals to strengthen healthcare services.

Following the discussions, the budget was passed unanimously by voice vote, after which Speaker Tesam Pongte adjourned the House sine die