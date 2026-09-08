Arunachal Assembly passes three key bills on Day 1 of Special Session

The first day of the Seventh (Special) Session of the Eighth Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly saw the passage of three important legislative measures aimed at promoting ease of doing business, strengthening public safety and ensuring planned development across the state.

The Arunachal Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation, Establishment and Operation) Ordinance, 2026 was passed to facilitate the establishment and operation of MSMEs in the state. The measure is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship, investment and employment opportunities by creating a more conducive environment for small and medium enterprises.

The Assembly also passed the Arunachal Pradesh Fires and Emergency Services (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeking to strengthen the state’s existing framework for fire safety and emergency response services. The amendment is expected to reinforce preparedness and response mechanisms for fire and other emergencies across Arunachal Pradesh.

The third legislative measure, the Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area Development Authority Bill, 2026, was passed to establish a framework for the planned and sustainable development of areas surrounding airports. The legislation is aimed at supporting future urban growth while ensuring systematic development around airport zones.

Together, the three measures focus on economic facilitation, public safety and planned urban development, marking key legislative initiatives on the opening day of the special session.