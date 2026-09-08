Arunachal Assembly pays tribute to former MLA Talong Taggu

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, September 8, paid tribute to former MLA Talong Taggu, who died at his residence in Aalo on March 19 following prolonged illness.

Leading the obituary reference, Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte described Taggu as a kind-hearted person and a dedicated public representative whose contributions to the early democratic and administrative development of Arunachal Pradesh would be remembered.

Pongte said the state had lost a “great leader” with Taggu’s passing.

Several ministers and MLAs who participated in the obituary reference remembered Taggu as a dedicated social worker and reformer who worked beyond the confines of electoral politics.

The Assembly observed a two-minute silence in his honour and conveyed its condolences to his bereaved family.

Born in Molong village, Taggu entered public life in 1969 as vice-president of the Along North Zilla Parishad, a position he held until 1977. Before entering politics, he served in the Assam Rifles and retired as a Subedar Major.

Taggu was elected to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the erstwhile Along North constituency on a Congress ticket in 1980.

During his tenure as MLA, the Yomcha sub-divisional headquarters was established in 1982, while several administrative and educational initiatives were undertaken in the region, officials said.