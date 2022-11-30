Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker P D Sona on November 30 inaugurated the welcome gate "Martyr Tape Yajo Dwaar" at Besang in Karo village in presence of Major General to commemorate Amarveer Tape Yajo who made the supreme sacrifice and laid down his life for the nation.

The Speaker was accompanied by V K Purohit, GOC, Brigadier, D S Rathod, and Colonel Dilip Singh Rathod.

Late Naik Tape Yajo hailing from Karo village of Pidi Circle of Shi-Yomi was a saga of bravery and gallantry who served the Indian army with distinction in the India Army for over 12 years and was a proud son of Arunachal Pradesh.

He laid his life during an operation against terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) while leading a scout of the attacking column tasked to eliminate terrorists in J&K's Poonch sector on September 21st, 2008.

During the operation, terrorists attacked unexpectedly and opened fire from a very close range with heavy automatic guns following which Tape Yajo was injured.

It is worth mentioning that despite being wounded and bleeding profusely, he fought with the terrorists and killed three of them.

His gallant action led to the elimination of the terrorists without causing further damage to the nation.

However, following the injury Tape Yajo succumbed to his injuries and laid down his life on September 22, 2008.

Considering his gallant action, bravery, and supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation, Naike Tape Yajo was awarded Kirti Chakra posthumously.

He was one the most decorated army men with the 50th Year of Independence Anniversary Army Medal, the Videsh Seva medal with Clasp Bhutan, the Special Seva medal with Clasp Suraksha, OP Rakshak Medal, High Altitude Medal, 9 Years Long Service Medal OP Parakaram Medal and Prestigious Kriti Chakra posthumously.