Arunachal Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte leads 4 member delegation to Commonwealth Conference in South Africa

A four-member delegation from Arunachal Pradesh, led by Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, is participating in the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) in Cape Town, South Africa.

The conference, hosted by the Parliament of South Africa and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) South Africa Branch, began on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on September 19.

The Arunachal Pradesh delegation comprises Pongte, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin and Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu. Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Tadar Meena is also accompanying the delegation.

Pongte attended the official inaugural ceremony of the conference in Cape Town.

The 69th CPC is being held under the theme, “Strengthening International Law and Parliamentary Democracy in a Changing World Order: Commonwealth Leadership”. The conference has brought together parliamentarians and representatives from 56 Commonwealth countries.

The conference provides a platform for parliamentary dialogue and the exchange of ideas and experiences on strengthening democratic institutions, good governance and parliamentary cooperation across Commonwealth countries.

The CPC will also witness elections to the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

Pongte said it was a privilege to lead the Arunachal Pradesh delegation and represent the state Legislative Assembly at the international parliamentary forum.