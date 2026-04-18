Arunachal Assembly Speaker undertakes self-enumeration for Census 2027, urges public participation

Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA), Tesam Pongte, has completed his self-enumeration for the forthcoming Population Census 2027, setting an example aimed at encouraging citizen participation in the nationwide exercise.

The initiative comes as part of efforts to promote awareness about the significance of the Census, which remains a critical instrument for policy formulation, resource allocation, and long-term development planning. By voluntarily undertaking the process, the Speaker underscored the role of accurate and comprehensive data in enabling governments to address the needs of diverse population groups.

Officials note that the Census serves as a foundational database for governance, influencing decisions across sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, and welfare schemes. Reliable enumeration ensures equitable distribution of resources and supports evidence-based policymaking.

Calling on citizens to actively participate, Pongte urged individuals and households to complete their self-enumeration accurately and within the stipulated timeline. He also appealed to the public to extend full cooperation to enumerators during field visits to ensure seamless data collection.

Emphasising collective responsibility, the Speaker stated that widespread participation is essential for the success of Census 2027. He added that every response contributes to strengthening democratic processes and supports the vision of inclusive and sustainable national development.

The Census exercise is expected to play a key role in shaping future governance strategies, with authorities highlighting that comprehensive participation will enhance the quality and reliability of the data collected.