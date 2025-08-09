Arunachal assembly speaker urges youth to champion democracy, uphold Constitutional values

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tesam Pongte on Saturday called upon the youth to actively contribute towards preserving and strengthening the nation’s democratic ideals.

Speaking at the APLA@50 Outreach Connect lecture held at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Pongte reflected on India’s journey to becoming a vibrant democracy and the pivotal role of the Constitution in safeguarding the country’s democratic values. He noted that Arunachal Pradesh had fully embraced the spirit of democracy and encouraged young doctors to serve across the state, thereby fulfilling their civic duties.

“By serving in every corner of the state, you not only uphold your professional responsibilities but also strengthen democracy. I urge you to also consider joining administrative services to bring your expertise as medical professionals into governance,” Pongte said.

The event formed part of the APLA Golden Jubilee celebrations, which aim to promote civic awareness and inspire active citizenship. The programme brought together legislators, academics, faculty members, students, and officials to deliberate on the importance of India’s democratic ethos and constitutional framework.

TRIHMS Dean and Principal Dr. Shyamal Kumar Bhattacharya highlighted the significance of youth engagement with constitutional principles, while APLA Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor stressed the importance of instilling a sense of duty alongside the enjoyment of rights.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Nabam Nakha Hina of Rajiv Gandhi University’s Political Science Department spoke on the ancient roots of democracy in India, noting that “no right is absolute” and that rights must always be balanced with duties. He urged the youth to play an active role in upholding constitutional values.

APLA Joint Secretary Khangshung Jugli praised the insightful speeches and reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to engaging young citizens through similar initiatives.