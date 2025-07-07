Arunachal Assembly's privilege committee probes breach of privilege allegations against senior RWD official

The Privilege Committee of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly convened its third and fourth sittings on Monday under the chairmanship of Kardo Nyigyor, Deputy Speaker, at the Assembly Conference Hall to address two separate breach of privilege motions raised by sitting MLAs.

During the third sitting, the Committee examined a breach of privilege motion submitted by Kumar Waii, Hon’ble MLA representing 8-Bameng constituency, against N.L. Kamin, Superintending Engineer (SE) of the Rural Works Department (RWD), Rupa Circle. In connection with the matter, departmental officers from the RWD were summoned and deposed before the Committee as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The fourth sitting of the day saw deliberations on a separate breach of privilege motion filed by Namgey Tsering, Hon’ble MLA from 2-Tawang constituency. Following a detailed preliminary assessment of the issue, the Committee resolved to launch a formal investigation into the matter raised.

The sittings were attended by Committee members Chau Zingnu Namchoom (HMLA), Puinnyo Apum (HMLA), Shri Hayeng Mangfi (HMLA), and Hage Appa (HMLA). Senior legislative officials including Ninong Ratan, Additional Advocate General, Tadar Meena, Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, and Agaab Mossang, Additional Secretary, were also present during the proceedings.

The Privilege Committee plays a pivotal role in upholding the integrity, dignity, and authority of the Legislative Assembly and its members. The current proceedings underscore the commitment of the Assembly to ensure accountability and adherence to constitutional privileges within the framework of governance.