Arunachal Pradesh's own Dr Jamuna Bini, Assistant Professor in the Hindi Department at Rajiv Gandhi University, has been honoured with the coveted Yuva Katha Samman this year. Dr Bini was recognised for her outstanding collection of short stories titled Ayachit Atithi Aur Anya Kahaniyan.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to extend his congratulations to Dr Jamuna Bini, acknowledging her literary brilliance and expressing hope that her achievement would inspire the young talents of Arunachal Pradesh to explore the creative world.

"Heartiest congratulations to Dr Jamuna Bini, Assistant Professor in Hindi Department, Rajiv Gandhi University, on being conferred Yuva Katha Samman. Dr Bini's literary brilliance showcases the depth of her talent in the realm of storytelling. May this recognition inspire the young talents of Arunachal Pradesh to foray into the creative world," the chief minister wrote.

The award, presented annually in memory of the renowned Hindi short story writer and critic, Dr Vijaymohan Singh, was conferred upon Dr Bini for her exceptional contributions to Hindi literature, during the ceremony at the Rotary Club of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday evening, which gathered literary enthusiasts, writers, and dignitaries applauding her achievement in enriching the literary landscape with her compelling narratives.

The Yuva Katha Samman, aimed at encouraging young talent in Hindi literature, serves as a platform for emerging writers.