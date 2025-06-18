Arunachal Pradesh's deputy chief minister, Chowna Mein, announced significant investment commitments for the Northeast region during a professional development seminar in Namsai, marking what officials describe as a pivotal shift in the area's economic trajectory.

Speaking at the Multipurpose Cultural Hall, Mein detailed outcomes from the recent Northeast Investment Summit held in New Delhi, where major industrialists committed substantial resources to the region. The summit received backing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who characterised the Northeast as an "engine of growth for the 21st century."

The region, traditionally known as the 'Seven Sisters' states, now includes Sikkim and is being promoted under the 'Ashta Lakshmi' branding to emphasise its economic potential beyond cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Mein emphasised the transformation in how investors and policymakers view the Northeast, describing a shift from perceiving it as a scenic but peripheral region to recognising it as a viable hub for entrepreneurship and sustainable development. The investment commitments from the summit reflect growing business confidence in the region's future prospects.

Arunachal Pradesh is positioning itself to capitalise on this momentum through tourism development. The state plans to leverage destinations including Tawang, Mechukha, Dirang, Itanagar, and Namdapha National Park to attract both domestic and international visitors across heritage, pilgrimage, adventure, eco, and tribal tourism categories.

Historical sites connected to World War II feature prominently in upcoming development plans. The government intends to build a WWII Museum and organise commemorative events during the International Pangsau Pass Winter Festival, with the historic Stilwell Road serving as a key attraction.

Tourism infrastructure improvements will include expanded adventure activities such as trekking, rafting, kayaking, and nature trails, alongside cultural immersion programs designed to extend visitor stays and boost local economic impact.

The seminar, organised to mark eleven years of the current central government's tenure, brought together members of parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Tapir Gao, along with minister Dasanglu Pul and MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom.